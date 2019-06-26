Sibanye-Stillwater to sell 51% stake in Canadian PGM-copper project
Sibanye-Stillwater will receive 3.0 million Canadian dollars in upfront proceeds and 11 million shares at 0.2714 Canadian dollars per share in Generation Mining.
JOHANNESBURG - Sibanye-Stillwater is to sell a 51% stake in its PGM-copper project in northern Ontario to Generation Mining Ltd in a deal to further develop the asset, the previous miner said on Wednesday.
Sibanye-Stillwater will receive 3.0 million Canadian dollars ($2.28 million) in upfront proceeds and 11 million shares at 0.2714 Canadian dollars per share in Generation Mining, equating to a 12.9% equity stake. In exchange, the Canadian miner will have a 51% stake in the project adjacent to Lake Superior and form a joint venture with Sibanye-Stillwater Canada.
Generation Mining, an exploration-focused company, will advance the project, which Sibanye acquired in May 2017, and will conclude further studies on its development, Sibanye-Stillwater said.
“We are pleased to enter into this agreement which unlocks immediate value for the Group and ensures appropriate investment and focus on the Marathon project, whilst we maintain our attention on our core US PGM operations,” Sibanye-Stillwater Chief Executive Officer Neal Froneman said in the statement.
Sibanye expects the deal to be completed by mid-July.
Generation Mining, which will be the operator of the joint venture, will also have the right to earn an additional 29% interest within four years, by making total cash expenditures of at least 10 million Canadian dollars and delivering a preliminary economic assessment.
Popular in Business
-
Denel CEO blames cash flow problems on state capture
-
WATCH LIVE: Things at SAA 'fell through the cracks' under Gigaba
-
Eskom calls for an end to illegal connections in Diepsloot amid power cuts
-
Inquiry hears how businessman tried to make PIC, SA Home Loans pay R45m for deal
-
Dear Transport Minister Mbalula: This is what we need you to fix urgently
-
Marcus says More equally to blame for PIC mess
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.