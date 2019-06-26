SACP's Mapaila: Public Protector's office being used by rogue intelligence unit
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has come under increased pressure with some of her reports being overturned by the courts.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila on Wednesday said the Public Protector’s office was being used by rogue elements who had not accepted the outcome of the ANC’s Nasrec conference.
Mapaila said the “rogue elements” wanted to delegitimise certain individuals within the ANC.
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has come under increased pressure, with some of her reports being overturned by the courts. She had pursued cases against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and President Cyril Ramaphosa, among other cases.
Mapaila was addressing hundreds of Nehawu members at the union’s policy conference when he said that rogue intelligence units and those opposed to the results of the ANC’s 2017 conference had a strong influence on the cases handled by the Public Protector’s office.
He said the office should not be factionalised as it would no longer be respected by society.
Mapaila said the Public Protector was now pursuing what he described as “moral cases”, not criminal matters.
Mapaila further said the SACP was ready to fight against the influences in the Public Protector’s office, just as it did the Nationalist Party under apartheid. He said defeat was not an option.
Popular in Politics
-
DA councillor helps ANC take control of Cederberg Municipality
-
'This is not a dream' - Ramaphosa replies to Sona debate
-
Call for probe after contracts renewed for companies implicated in tender fraud
-
On a point of order: EFF stages walkout as Gordhan delivers speech in Parliament
-
Come clean on Bosasa or it’ll end your Presidency, Ramaphosa told
-
New MPs, former student activists give their views on Sona
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.