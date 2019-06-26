View all in Latest
SACP's Mapaila: Public Protector's office being used by rogue intelligence unit

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has come under increased pressure with some of her reports being overturned by the courts.

South African Communist Party's Solly Mapaila during a media briefing in Johannesburg on the 17 October 2017. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila on Wednesday said the Public Protector’s office was being used by rogue elements who had not accepted the outcome of the ANC’s Nasrec conference.

Mapaila said the “rogue elements” wanted to delegitimise certain individuals within the ANC.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has come under increased pressure, with some of her reports being overturned by the courts. She had pursued cases against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and President Cyril Ramaphosa, among other cases.

Mapaila was addressing hundreds of Nehawu members at the union’s policy conference when he said that rogue intelligence units and those opposed to the results of the ANC’s 2017 conference had a strong influence on the cases handled by the Public Protector’s office.

He said the office should not be factionalised as it would no longer be respected by society.

Mapaila said the Public Protector was now pursuing what he described as “moral cases”, not criminal matters.

Mapaila further said the SACP was ready to fight against the influences in the Public Protector’s office, just as it did the Nationalist Party under apartheid. He said defeat was not an option.

