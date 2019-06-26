Ramaphosa: My new city plans are not a dream, they're my desired reality

-
Numsa: 2 more workers collapse underground after being denied foodBusiness
-
How much money did you lose to fraud?Local
-
France probes possibility of negligence in Notre Dame fireWorld
-
The ANC must not to get distracted by factionalism - Nehawu presidentBusiness
-
DA councillor helps ANC take control of Cederberg MunicipalityPolitics
-
Muslim SANDF member stands firm on hijab removalLocal
-
Numsa: 2 more workers collapse underground after being denied foodBusiness
-
How much money did you lose to fraud?Local
-
The ANC must not to get distracted by factionalism - Nehawu presidentBusiness
-
DA councillor helps ANC take control of Cederberg MunicipalityPolitics
-
Muslim SANDF member stands firm on hijab removalLocal
-
Call for probe after contracts renewed for companies implicated in tender fraudPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Call for probe after contracts renewed for companies implicated in tender fraudPolitics
-
'This is not a dream' - Ramaphosa replies to Sona debatePolitics
-
After a tongue-lashing from MPs, Ramaphosa to respond to Sona debatePolitics
-
New MPs, former student activists give their views on SonaPolitics
-
ANC weighs in on WC SAPS internal divisionsPolitics
-
Eskom, Transnet, Denel: Pravin Gordhan's full Sona debate responseLocal
Popular Topics
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Sona and the cultural iconography of slayingOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: No magic in president’s sober SonaOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas face cold new dawnOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: SA should learn from Brazil about how to tackle ‘hidden hunger’Opinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Zindzi's tweets, much ado about littleOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: The ghosts of chokes past: What the 99 WC semi-final means todayOpinion
Popular Topics
-
How much money did you lose to fraud?Local
-
The ANC must not to get distracted by factionalism - Nehawu presidentBusiness
-
Sibanye-Stillwater to sell 51% stake in Canadian PGM-copper projectBusiness
-
Exxaro says Eskom woes to hit coal productionBusiness
-
Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa talks up currency reform but business waryAfrica
-
Inquiry hears how businessman tried to make PIC, SA Home Loans pay R45m for dealBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Spider-Man leaves New York for Europe in 'Far from Home'Lifestyle
-
Instagram chief insists it doesn't spy on usersLifestyle
-
Remembering the King of Pop and his controversial legacyLifestyle
-
Celine Dion opens up on losing late husband René AngélilLifestyle
-
Trump 'Hollywood star' vandal charged with Marilyn statue theftLifestyle
-
Critics hit out at millions spent on Harry and Meghan's homeLifestyle
-
Col’Cacchio 1st in SA to serve cannabis oil pizza, but you can't get high on itLifestyle
-
Dame Judi Dench defends work by Kevin Spacey and Harvey WeinsteinLifestyle
-
Naomi Campbell says racial diversity in fashion should not be just a trendLifestyle
-
Massive prize money increase for PSL winnersSport
-
No grass courts? No problem, says Wimbledon king DjokovicSport
-
Silva to leave Man City at end of next seasonSport
-
IAAF appeals to withdraw order allowing Semenya to runSport
-
Smith cops an earful from Lord's boo brigadeSport
-
West Indies legend Lara admitted to Mumbai hospitalSport
Popular Topics
-
Du Plessis’ hard exterior cracks as Proteas plummetSport
-
England captain Morgan won't tell fans how to react to Smith, WarnerSport
-
'Alive and kicking' - Pakistan eye unlikely World Cup survivalSport
-
South Africa must rebuild like England did, says KallisSport
-
England still World Cup favourites - Australia coachSport
-
Proteas sink to new depths after another crushing lossSport
Popular Topics
-
Dear Transport Minister Mbalula: This is what we need you to fix urgentlyLocal
-
Remembering the King of Pop and his controversial legacyLifestyle
-
Two arrested after high-speed chase in JHBLocal
-
Train commuters want more than empty promises from MbalulaLocal
-
ANC lays criminal charges against Steve Hofmeyr for Van Damme, Mandela commentsLocal
-
ANC Sedibeng demand economic redevelopment of the VaalLocal
-
All the winners alongside Sho Madjozi at this year's BET AwardsLifestyle
-
Pay it forward... waitress gets R18,680 tipLifestyle
-
SA film-makers raise awareness for autismLifestyle
-
CARTOON: No Praise For The President Just YetPolitics
-
CARTOON: Can Sona 'fashion a fix' for SA economy?Business
-
CARTOON: Save our SchoolsLocal
-
CARTOON: Weather for DucksSport
-
CARTOON: Who Made Ace the Minister of finANCe?Business
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
- Wed
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 11°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 13°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 12°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 12°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 13°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 13°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 0°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 11°C
- 1°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 8°C
Ramaphosa: My new city plans are not a dream, they're my desired reality
President Ramaphosa on Tuesday afternoon responded to debate on his State of the Nation Address.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday a new city in South Africa was not a dream but a desired reality.
Ramaphosa on Tuesday afternoon responded to debate on his State of the Nation Address.
The president was criticised by the opposition over his ambitious dreams to build a new city and a high-speed bullet train network. He was also criticised over a lack of detail in last Thursday’s speech.
Ramaphosa said he was advised by officials to put his desire to create a new city under the section on dreams.
“I was advised to put that under the dreams section of the Sona. But it actually belongs in the main section on the future and desired reality we want.”
The president said the country was already facing significant backlogs in housing, schools and clinics in almost all major urban centres.
He said waves of people migrating to cities had to live further and further away from CBDs.
“Poor people must live in cities. They need to live near cities. We need to crowd cities.”
Ramaphosa said it was time to confront reality and the country would succeed unless all South Africans played their part.
The president said his address last week was meant to spell out a vision and sketch a framework for government programmes.
The president said the response to his Sona had strengthened his belief that “a clear, common vision” was needed for South Africa’s future.
“Sona is about articulating a vision and a direction for government programmes.”
Ramaphosa said his Sona last week was about setting out the seven priorities of his government, guided by the ANC’s elections manifesto.
The president further said ministers would provide details of the government’s programmes in their budget speeches in the coming weeks.
WATCH: RAMAPHOSA RESPONDS TO SONA DEBATE
Timeline
-
'This is not a dream' - Ramaphosa replies to Sona debate2 hours ago
-
After a tongue-lashing from MPs, Ramaphosa to respond to Sona debate8 hours ago
-
Mantashe: Secure electricity supply crucial in growing energy sector9 hours ago
-
New MPs, former student activists give their views on Sona10 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.