Prince William: I'd be absolutely fine if one of my children were gay

LONDON - Prince William would "fully support" his children if they were gay but worries they would be "persecuted" because of their position.

The 37-year-old royal - who has Princes George, five, and Louis, 14 months, and Princess Charlotte, four, with wife Duchess Catherine - insisted it would be "absolutely fine" if one of his kids was attracted to people of the same sex but he and his wife have been "doing a lot of talking" to ensure their kids would be "prepared" for the scrutiny it would bring because of their high positions in the line of succession.

Asked on a visit to the Albert Kennedy Trust [AKT], a charity that helps LBGT homeless young people, in London on Wednesday how he would react if one of his children were gay, he said: "Do you know what, I've been giving that some thought recently because a couple of other parents said that to me as well.

"I think you really don't start thinking about that until you are a parent, and I think - obviously absolutely fine by me.

"The one thing I'd be worried about is how they - particularly the roles my children fill - is how that is going to be interpreted and seen.

"So Catherine and I have been doing a lot of talking about it to make sure they were prepared. I think communication is so important with everything, in order to help understand it you've got to talk a lot about stuff and make sure how to support each other and how to go through the process."

But Prince William admitted he does "worry" about how the wider world would perceive a gay prince or princess and is concerned the would face "persecution".

He said: "'It worries me, not because of them being gay, it worries me as to how everyone else will react and perceive it and then the pressure is then on them...

"I wish we lived in a world where it's really normal and cool, but particularly for my family, and the position that we are in, that's the bit I am nervous about...

"It does worry me from a parent point of view.

"How many barriers you know, hateful words, persecution, all that and discrimination that might come, that's the bit that really troubles me.

"But that's for all of us to try and help correct and make sure we can put that to the past and not come back to that sort of stuff."