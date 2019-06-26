Numsa calls on govt to intervene in Lanxess mine stalemate
National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has called on the government to intervene and assist in negotiating a peaceful end to the standoff.
JOHANNESBURG – Wednesday marked exactly one week since workers at Lanxess Chrome Mine in Rustenburg staged an underground protest against a mine captain who was alleged to have sexually assaulted and victimised a female employee.
The union has also accused mine management of not allowing food to be taken down to the striking workers underground.
Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: “They’re clearly not interested in a peaceful resolution to the strike. It’s obvious they do not want it to end peacefully.
“We also call on the Mineral Resources Department to assist us in the negotiations to avert the strike so that our members can be brought back to the surface safely.”
Why does Lanxess continue to refuse food for workers who are protesting underground against sexual harassment and other issues? This food has been sitting in the truck for more than SIX HOURS#LanxessIsBrutal— NUMSA (@Numsa_Media) June 25, 2019
#LanxessStrike
.@Radio702
.@Powerfm987@BILD_News
.@IOL
.@eNCA pic.twitter.com/aShRyhW7oP
