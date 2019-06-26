Numsa: 2 more workers collapse underground after being denied food

The union said 12 workers had been hospitalised since a strike began. At least 290 mineworkers participated in a sit-in underground over sexual harassment and the dismissal of 56 workers.

CAPE TOWN - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) said two more workers collapsed underground after being denied food by Lanxess Management.

The union said 12 workers had been hospitalised since a strike began last week. At least 290 mineworkers participated in a sit-in underground over sexual harassment and the dismissal of 56 workers.

The union said it sent a truck full of food on Tuesday, but management refused to hand it to striking workers.

Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: “The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa can confirm two more workers have collapsed underground after they were deliberately denied food by Lanxess Management.”