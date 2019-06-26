The ANC must not to get distracted by factionalism - Nehawu president

Speaking at the union’s policy conference on in Boksburg on Tuesday afternoon, Mzwandile Makwayiba said the ANC should stick to its 2017 conference resolution on the expansion of the central bank.

JOHANNESBURG - The president of the country’s biggest public service trade union Nehawu has lashed out at African National Congress (ANC) leaders for the confusion over the party’s resolution on the Reserve Bank.

Different factions in the ANC contradicted each other publicly over the issue following the Nasrec conference resolution to nationalise the bank and review its mandate.

Nehawu entered the fray, with Makwayiba questioning the decision by the ANC’s leaders. A few weeks ago, ANC general-secretary Ace Magashule claimed that the ANC lekgotla resolved to expand the bank’s mandate to include employment creation and quantitative easing.

But President Cyril Ramaphosa set the record straight during his State of the Nation Address. The president said no such resolution had been made and affirmed the independence of the bank.

Makwayiba said following discussions within the tripartite alliance, individuals had an obligation to stick to principles and should not be distracted by “personalities”.