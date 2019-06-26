Nehawu convenes its policy conference

Nehawu said its policy conference would adopt a strategy on how the organisation would relate with the sixth administration in government led by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

JOHANNESBURG – As the government pressed on with its plan to shrink the public service, the country’s biggest public service union National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) convened its policy conference from Wednesday morning to decide on its approach to the government’s plans.



It would also review its strategic policy framework which was adopted in 1997 to address its transformation objectives as a tool to resolve its members’ workplace issues.

The union was the first formation to back Ramaphosa’s bid to become African National Congress (ANC) president ahead of the 2017 Nasrec conference.



However, relations between the union and the president have become strained, with the organisation in the past complaining of the resurgence of the 1996 class project, which deviated from set ANC policies.

Nehawu said the conference would also consider the changing nature of work and society.