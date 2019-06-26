Massive prize money increase for PSL winners

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
Go

Massive prize money increase for PSL winners

The winners of next season’s PSL will take home a whopping R15 million – a 50% increase on last season’s prize money.

FILE: Chairman of the South African Premier Soccer League, Irvin Khoza speaking at the PSL Headquarters in Parktown, Johannesburg on 23 April 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
FILE: Chairman of the South African Premier Soccer League, Irvin Khoza speaking at the PSL Headquarters in Parktown, Johannesburg on 23 April 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Premier Soccer League on Wednesday announced the fixtures for the opening weekend for the 2019/20 Absa Premiership season – along with a massive increase in prize money for the league winners.

The winners of next season’s PSL will take home a whopping R15 million – a 50% increase on last season’s prize money.

At the official announcement on Wednesday, PSL chair Dr Irvin Khoza said: "This season the Absa Premiership champions will earn a whopping R15 million. Yes, you heard right, R15-million. Our sponsors (Absa) and us as the league had to crunch the numbers to ensure that this is possible."

Meanwhile, defending league champions Mamelodi Sundowns would kick their season off with a home game against Supersport United on 3 August.

On the same day, Orlando Pirates would host Bloemfontein Celtic while Cape Town City would travel to Baroka FC.

On Sunday 4 August, Kaizer Chiefs would travel to Highlands Park for a tricky away fixture.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA