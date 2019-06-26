Massive prize money increase for PSL winners

The winners of next season’s PSL will take home a whopping R15 million – a 50% increase on last season’s prize money.

JOHANNESBURG - The Premier Soccer League on Wednesday announced the fixtures for the opening weekend for the 2019/20 Absa Premiership season – along with a massive increase in prize money for the league winners.

At the official announcement on Wednesday, PSL chair Dr Irvin Khoza said: "This season the Absa Premiership champions will earn a whopping R15 million. Yes, you heard right, R15-million. Our sponsors (Absa) and us as the league had to crunch the numbers to ensure that this is possible."

Meanwhile, defending league champions Mamelodi Sundowns would kick their season off with a home game against Supersport United on 3 August.

On the same day, Orlando Pirates would host Bloemfontein Celtic while Cape Town City would travel to Baroka FC.

On Sunday 4 August, Kaizer Chiefs would travel to Highlands Park for a tricky away fixture.