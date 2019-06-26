JHB officials close 2 early childhood development centres in blitz
Several departments have been raiding preschools in Sophiatown, west of the city.
JOHANNESBURG – The Johannesburg Department of Health and Social Development issued two notices of closure to two early childhood development centres on Tuesday.
Several departments have been raiding preschools in Sophiatown, west of the city. The blitz comes on the back of the rat poisoning deaths of two children at an unregistered crèche in the area.
MMC for Health and Social Development Mpho Phalatse and her entourage raided six preschools on Wednesday morning. Among the six facilities, two were ordered to close down immediately, as they didn’t comply with regulations.
Phalatse said the aim of the operation was to ensure that the operators of early childhood development centres complied with regulations. She added more raids would follow in due course.
The City of Jouburg preschool blitz has began.EN pic.twitter.com/aAO2Ziqvei— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 26, 2019
#Joburg preschool blitz. The Sunnyside Day care and Nursery has been found not to be complying with Safety standards. EN pic.twitter.com/0FAIpyW7aI— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 26, 2019
Popular in Local
-
Accountability worsening as only 18 municipalities get clean audits - AG Makwetu
-
Denel CEO blames cash flow problems on state capture
-
After a tongue-lashing from MPs, Ramaphosa to respond to Sona debate
-
Eskom calls for an end to illegal connections in Diepsloot amid power cuts
-
WATCH LIVE: Things at SAA 'fell through the cracks' under Gigaba
-
On a point of order: EFF stages walkout as Gordhan delivers speech in Parliament
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.