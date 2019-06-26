JHB officials close 2 early childhood development centres in blitz

Several departments have been raiding preschools in Sophiatown, west of the city.

JOHANNESBURG – The Johannesburg Department of Health and Social Development issued two notices of closure to two early childhood development centres on Tuesday.

MMC for Health and Social Development Mpho Phalatse and her entourage raided six preschools on Wednesday morning. Among the six facilities, two were ordered to close down immediately, as they didn’t comply with regulations.

Phalatse said the aim of the operation was to ensure that the operators of early childhood development centres complied with regulations. She added more raids would follow in due course.

