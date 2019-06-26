JHB officials close 2 early childhood development centres in blitz

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
Go

JHB officials close 2 early childhood development centres in blitz

Several departments have been raiding preschools in Sophiatown, west of the city.

Officials visited the Sunnyside Daycare & Nursery and found the centre was not complying with safety standards. Picture: EWN
Officials visited the Sunnyside Daycare & Nursery and found the centre was not complying with safety standards. Picture: EWN
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Johannesburg Department of Health and Social Development issued two notices of closure to two early childhood development centres on Tuesday.

Several departments have been raiding preschools in Sophiatown, west of the city. The blitz comes on the back of the rat poisoning deaths of two children at an unregistered crèche in the area.

MMC for Health and Social Development Mpho Phalatse and her entourage raided six preschools on Wednesday morning. Among the six facilities, two were ordered to close down immediately, as they didn’t comply with regulations.

Phalatse said the aim of the operation was to ensure that the operators of early childhood development centres complied with regulations. She added more raids would follow in due course.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA