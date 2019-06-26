Yes!: SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir thankful for support after AGT perfomance
Ndlovu Youth Choir's rendition of 'My African Dream', conducted by choir director Ralf Schmitt, aired on US TV on Tuesday night.
JOHANNESBURG - The Ndlovu Youth Choir's beautiful performance on America's Got Talent (AGT) got four nods from all the judges, including Simon Cowell and has thanked fans for supporting their dream.
Their rendition of My African Dream, conducted by choir director Ralf Schmitt and composed by South African-born Alan Lazar, aired on US TV on Tuesday night.
AGT is one of the biggest talent shows in the world and the winning act receives a $1 million prize and global recognition.
The video of the group's performance has gone viral on social media.
"You showcased the beauty you represent and you are giving so much hope. I can't thank you enough. Thank you!," said judge and actress Gabrielle Union.
"We've always been waiting for a choir like this, something we've never heard before with your energy bouncing off me right there," Cowell added.
The group tweeted their appreciation for all the love they have received.
The support we have received so far has been amazing. Thank you to each and everyone of you who have shared the video of our @AGT audition.— Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) June 26, 2019
If you haven't watch the full audition yet, follow the link below.https://t.co/GlJOUoIm8x#AGT pic.twitter.com/EUkmwgh47C
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Celine Dion opens up on losing late husband René Angélil
-
Critics hit out at millions spent on Harry and Meghan's home
-
Spider-Man leaves New York for Europe in 'Far from Home'
-
19 dummies found in dog’s stomach
-
Col’Cacchio 1st in SA to serve cannabis oil pizza, but you can't get high on it
-
Trump 'Hollywood star' vandal charged with Marilyn statue theft
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.