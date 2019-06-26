View all in Latest
Yes!: SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir thankful for support after AGT perfomance

Ndlovu Youth Choir's rendition of 'My African Dream', conducted by choir director Ralf Schmitt, aired on US TV on Tuesday night.

Ndlovu Youth Choir. Picture: Ndlovu Youth Choir/Twitter.
Ndlovu Youth Choir. Picture: Ndlovu Youth Choir/Twitter.
43 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Ndlovu Youth Choir's beautiful performance on America's Got Talent (AGT) got four nods from all the judges, including Simon Cowell and has thanked fans for supporting their dream.

Their rendition of My African Dream, conducted by choir director Ralf Schmitt and composed by South African-born Alan Lazar, aired on US TV on Tuesday night.

AGT is one of the biggest talent shows in the world and the winning act receives a $1 million prize and global recognition.

The video of the group's performance has gone viral on social media.

"You showcased the beauty you represent and you are giving so much hope. I can't thank you enough. Thank you!," said judge and actress Gabrielle Union.

"We've always been waiting for a choir like this, something we've never heard before with your energy bouncing off me right there," Cowell added.

The group tweeted their appreciation for all the love they have received.

