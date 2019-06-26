Gigaba’s interest in SAA's JHB, Mumbai route under spotlight at inquiry
Malusi Mzimela also said the board was suspicious of the motives of the Public Enterprises Department at the time, regarding the day operations of the airline.
JOHANNESBURG - Former SAA CEO Sizakele Mzimela told the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture that she found it strange that former Public Enterprises Minister Malusi Gigaba was interested in SAA’s Johannesburg to Mumbai route.
Mzimela also said the board was suspicious of the motives of the Public Enterprises Department at the time, regarding the day operations of the airline.
Mzimela gave testimony at the commission of inquiry about the Gupta-linked Jet Airways, which was pressuring SAA to drop the route between 2010 and 2012.
Mzimela said the board had serious concerns about Gigaba’s interest in SAA’s Johannesburg to Mumbai route.
Mzimela testified that when Gigaba took over the ministry, governance issues started creeping in at the airline.
She also raised concerns about Gigaba's advisor Siyabonga Mahlangu, who wanted to interfere with the running of SAA.
Mzimela resigned at SAA in 2012 after a breakdown with his relationship with the department.
WATCH: Former SAA CEO Sizakele Mzimela testifies at state capture inquiry
More in Local
-
VBS collapse will affect municipal service delivery for years to come, says AG
-
Bosasa, money laundering & Ramaphosa - explained
-
SACP's Mapaila: Public Protector's office being used by rogue intelligence unit
-
CT man Arno du Plooy appears in court on fraud, money laundering charges
-
Credit card fraud, phishing scams on the rise, warns Sabric
-
Capetonians warned of possible gale force winds, localised flooding
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.