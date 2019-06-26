Gigaba’s interest in SAA's JHB, Mumbai route under spotlight at inquiry

Malusi Mzimela also said the board was suspicious of the motives of the Public Enterprises Department at the time, regarding the day operations of the airline.

JOHANNESBURG - Former SAA CEO Sizakele Mzimela told the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture that she found it strange that former Public Enterprises Minister Malusi Gigaba was interested in SAA’s Johannesburg to Mumbai route.

Mzimela gave testimony at the commission of inquiry about the Gupta-linked Jet Airways, which was pressuring SAA to drop the route between 2010 and 2012.

Mzimela said the board had serious concerns about Gigaba’s interest in SAA’s Johannesburg to Mumbai route.

Mzimela testified that when Gigaba took over the ministry, governance issues started creeping in at the airline.

She also raised concerns about Gigaba's advisor Siyabonga Mahlangu, who wanted to interfere with the running of SAA.

Mzimela resigned at SAA in 2012 after a breakdown with his relationship with the department.

