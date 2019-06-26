View all in Latest
Gang violence, crime to take centre state as top officials meet in WC

While the province was also dealing with close to 2,000 murders since November 2018, the government has been calling on police to deploy more resources to the province.

FILE: Cape Town police officers search suspects in Manenberg after gang warfare flares up on the Cape flats. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
CAPE TOWN - Police and government leaders were expected to meet on Wednesday to plan measures to curb gang violence and crime in the Western Cape.

Acting provincial police commissioner Mpumelelo Manci, Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz and Safety and Security Mayco Member JP Smith would discuss the province's high crime rate.

The meeting came amid internal divisions within the police service in the Western Cape.

While the province was also dealing with close to 2,000 murders since November 2018, the Western Cape government has been calling on police to deploy more resources to the province.

The SAPS has been highlighting the success of the Anti-Gang Unit which was launched last year to curb gang violence, but the unit seemed to be in disarray.

An investigation was underway into a failed operation in Samora Machel that left six officers of the unit wounded in a shootout.

Anti-Gang Unit Commander André Lincoln has asked the provincial commissioner Khombinkosi Jula to immediately remove two colonels and a brigadier for their involvement.

