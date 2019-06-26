View all in Latest
Fourth Golden Arrow bus torched this month in CT

The bus, a fourth in the June alone, was destroyed during demonstrations which caused the closure of a number of roads in the area.

Two Golden Arrow buses were torched in Khayelitsha on 6 August 2018. Picture: @Khenzo4nic/Twitter
Two Golden Arrow buses were torched in Khayelitsha on 6 August 2018. Picture: @Khenzo4nic/Twitter
36 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Another Golden Arrow bus has been set alight on the N2 highway in Cape Town on Tuesday night.

The bus, a fourth in the June alone, was destroyed during demonstrations which caused the closure of a number of roads in the area.

Barely 48-hours, after a Golden Arrow Bus was torched during purported service delivery protests in Philippi earlier this week, another of the company's coaches, was attacked on the N2 highway.

This time, protesters set fire to a provincial traffic car too.

City of Cape Town officials said burning tyres were thrown onto the N2 outbound before the R300.

In a separate incident, demonstrator also burnt tyres at the corner of Govan Mbeki Road and Symphony Way in Philippi.

Two weeks ago, a Golden Arrow Bus, a City of Cape Town vehicle and a car belonging to a private security company were set alight.

Timeline

