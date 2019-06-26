Fourth Golden Arrow bus torched this month in CT
The bus, a fourth in the June alone, was destroyed during demonstrations which caused the closure of a number of roads in the area.
CAPE TOWN – Another Golden Arrow bus has been set alight on the N2 highway in Cape Town on Tuesday night.
The bus, a fourth in the June alone, was destroyed during demonstrations which caused the closure of a number of roads in the area.
Barely 48-hours, after a Golden Arrow Bus was torched during purported service delivery protests in Philippi earlier this week, another of the company's coaches, was attacked on the N2 highway.
This time, protesters set fire to a provincial traffic car too.
City of Cape Town officials said burning tyres were thrown onto the N2 outbound before the R300.
In a separate incident, demonstrator also burnt tyres at the corner of Govan Mbeki Road and Symphony Way in Philippi.
Two weeks ago, a Golden Arrow Bus, a City of Cape Town vehicle and a car belonging to a private security company were set alight.
Popular in Local
-
Denel CEO blames cash flow problems on state capture
-
After a tongue-lashing from MPs, Ramaphosa to respond to Sona debate
-
Marcus says More equally to blame for PIC mess
-
On a point of order: EFF stages walkout as Gordhan delivers speech in Parliament
-
Eskom calls for an end to illegal connections in Diepsloot amid power cuts
-
Mashaba mulls a 'borderless' SA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.