Employment growing at steady pace in SA since 2015 – Stats SA

Stats SA said there was a 9.2% increase in jobs between June 2015 and March 2019.

JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA said employment has been growing at a steady pace since 2015.

This was on the back of the agency’s announcement that the country’s non-agricultural formal sector employment grew by 22,000 jobs in the first quarter of this year.

Director for the quarterly employment survey Matlapane Masupye said there was a 9.2% increase in jobs between June 2015 and March 2019.

The amount of additional jobs that were recorded in the country’s employment stats between June 2015 and March 2019 sat at 900,000.

This was unlikely to bring any joy to over 10 million unemployed South Africans who now looked to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new dream of mass job creation to release them from the paralysis of joblessness.

Masupye said it was, however, not all bad news.

“We can safely say employment has been increasing but at a steady pace.”

The Stats SA survey also reported that the majority of the 19,000 jobs increases seen in the community services sector in the first quarter were due to the elections which offered 13,000 people part-time work.

WATCH: SA adds 22 000 jobs in first quarter of 2019 - Stats SA