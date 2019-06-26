Employment growing at steady pace in SA since 2015 – Stats SA
Stats SA said there was a 9.2% increase in jobs between June 2015 and March 2019.
JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA said employment has been growing at a steady pace since 2015.
This was on the back of the agency’s announcement that the country’s non-agricultural formal sector employment grew by 22,000 jobs in the first quarter of this year.
Director for the quarterly employment survey Matlapane Masupye said there was a 9.2% increase in jobs between June 2015 and March 2019.
The amount of additional jobs that were recorded in the country’s employment stats between June 2015 and March 2019 sat at 900,000.
This was unlikely to bring any joy to over 10 million unemployed South Africans who now looked to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new dream of mass job creation to release them from the paralysis of joblessness.
Masupye said it was, however, not all bad news.
“We can safely say employment has been increasing but at a steady pace.”
The Stats SA survey also reported that the majority of the 19,000 jobs increases seen in the community services sector in the first quarter were due to the elections which offered 13,000 people part-time work.
WATCH: SA adds 22 000 jobs in first quarter of 2019 - Stats SA
Popular in Business
-
Dear Transport Minister Mbalula: This is what we need you to fix urgently
-
Gordhan sees light at end of tunnel for Eskom
-
There's a new 'investment case' for SAA, insists Gordhan
-
Marcus says More equally to blame for PIC mess
-
Don't expect debt relief, United States warns Africa
-
Investec staff get unlimited leave days & flexible work attire
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.