DA councillor helps ANC take control of Cederberg Municipality

ANC member elected themselves to executive posts when the DA caucus walked out.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) has taken over the governance of the Cederberg Municipality on the West Coast.

This comes after an urgent motion brought by the ANC to remove Democratic Alliance (DA) mayor Joseph Farmer. With the help of one DA councillor, the ANC managed to snatch control of council.

ANC member Sylvia Quinta has been elected as mayor, while Mariaan Nell will be her deputy.

ANC spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen explained: "Today was a good day for the ANC. They took control of the Cederberg Municipality. We are getting ready for the next municipal elections."

DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said DA councillor Bertie Sazz helped the ANC.

He said the party would not allow rogue members to cause destruction.

"The key thing is that the party must be able to act against those people. I find it disheartening that people subject themselves to the party's constitution and then go against it."