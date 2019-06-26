View all in Latest
CT man Arno du Plooy appears in court on fraud, money laundering charges

The 56-year-old allegedly submitted fraudulent VAT documents to Sars.

Gavel on cuffs. Picture: SAPS
Gavel on cuffs. Picture: SAPS
21 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A man has appeared in court on charges of fraud, money laundering and forgery.

Arno Du Plooy, aged 56, appeared in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

He was linked to three fraud cases and allegedly submitted fraudulent VAT documents to Sars over period between March 2011 and January 2015.

The Hawk's Philani Nkwalase said Du Plooy received over R2.1 million which was deposited into a Sasnik bank account, when he was a director of the company.

He was arrested on 21 June this year.

Du Plooy also appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday, as well as the Cape Town Regional Court last Friday, for separate cases.

He is expected back in court next month.

