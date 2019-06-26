Credit card fraud, phishing scams on the rise, warns Sabric
Sabric released its annual crime statistics for the 2017-2018 financial year in Sandton on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) said on Wednesday credit card fraud in the past financial year had totalled more than R850 million.
Sabric released its annual crime statistics for the 2017-2018 financial year in Sandton on Wednesday.
WATCH: How much money did you lose to fraud?
The figures covered violent crime around the banking industry, cash-in-transit heists, as well as online and digital fraud.
There’s been an 18% increases in card fraud in South Africa, according to the latest stats.
Sabric said phishing incidents - where criminals pretended to call from banks or other service providers with intent to defraud customers of their money - were also on the rise.
Sabric’s Kalyani Pillay warned the public to be aware of these scams and urged them to avoid sharing private information.
Meanwhile, cash-in-transit robberies decreased by 22%, from 376 to 292 incidents between 2017 and 2018.
Popular in Business
-
Numsa: 2 more workers collapse underground after being denied food
-
Denel CEO blames cash flow problems on state capture
-
How much money did you lose to fraud?
-
The ANC must not to get distracted by factionalism - Nehawu president
-
Inquiry hears how businessman tried to make PIC, SA Home Loans pay R45m for deal
-
Dear Transport Minister Mbalula: This is what we need you to fix urgently
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.