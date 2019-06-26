VBS collapse will affect municipal service delivery for years to come, says AG

JOHANNESBURG – Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu said on Wednesday the collapse of VBS Mutual Bank was one of the reasons why service delivery would be affected for years to come.

Makwetu said some municipalities in Limpopo and Gauteng invested funds that were earmarked for long-term projects with the bank.

Delivering his 2017/2018 local government audit results on Wednesday, Makwetu said eight municipalities in Limpopo and two in Gauteng sent their money to VBS.

“In Gauteng as well. There were two municipalities that put money into VBS. This would have an impact on longer term projects.”

A Reserve Bank report, titled The Great Bank Heist, revealed that almost R2 billion was stolen over three years by 53 individuals, including executives and politicians.