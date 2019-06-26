-
Cardi B pleads not guilty to strip club felony charges
Cardi B appeared in court on Tuesday after she was indicted on 12 counts - including two counts of felony attempted assault with intent to cause serious injury.
LONDON - Cardi B has pleaded not guilty to felony charges related to the strip club assault last year.
The Bodak Yellow hitmaker appeared in court on Tuesday to offer her plea after she was indicted on 12 counts - including two counts of felony attempted assault with intent to cause serious injury - by a grand jury last week, according toEntertainment Tonight.
A source told the publication that the 26-year-old rapper didn't look upset in the courtroom and she even "had a grin on her face like she always does."
Her not guilty plea came just days after she told fans that there was no way she was going to prison over the incident because she had a daughter to look after.
The brunette beauty - who has 11-month-old daughter Kulture with her husband Offset - told fans during her BET Awards performance: "I ain't going to jail, I got a daughter!"
Cardi was arrested in October last year after it was claimed that she'd ordered an attack on bartenders and sisters Jade and Baddie G - who claim they were injured during the alleged brawl when Cardi's people began throwing bottles and chairs - after mistakingly accusing Jade of sleeping with her husband Offset.
The grand jury indictment supersedes Cardi's previous two charges and came as she rejected a plea deal in April which would have given her a conditional discharge in return for pleading guilty to a single misdemeanour.
Last month, prosecution sources told TMZ they decided to take the matter to the grand jury because of information they discovered during their investigation, but would not reveal specifics about the case.
Lawyers for the Please Me hitmaker have insisted Cardi didn't injure anyone during the alleged incident.
Previously, Cardi denied the allegations against her and accused the sisters of seeking publicity.
