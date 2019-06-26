View all in Latest
Capetonians warned of possible gale force winds, localised flooding

Gale force winds and localised flooding can be expected as a cold front approaches.

FILE: Cold front. Picture: Pixabay.com.
FILE: Cold front. Picture: Pixabay.com.
32 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Another punishing cold front is predicted to make its way towards the south-western parts of Cape Town on Thursday night.

Gale force winds and localised flooding can be expected.

Charlotte Powell, from the City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management Centre, said: “Strong to gale force winds might result in infrastructural damage. While the forecast is for light to moderate rainfall over the Cape Metropole, there may be periods of heavy downpours. This might lead to localised flooding in informal settlements.”

