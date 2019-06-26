Call for probe after contracts renewed for companies implicated in tender fraud
This comes after executive council members were told on Tuesday that companies implicated in tender fraud, together with embattled Mayor Zandile Gumede, had their contracts renewed, despite criminal charges laid against their directors.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in eThekwini said it would head to the offices of the Auditor-General and Public Protector to have the state of affairs at the eThekwini Municipality investigated.
DA caucus leader in the eThekwini council, Nicole Graham, said her party believed eThekwini officials made a grossly negligent mistake when they decided to renew the contracts of Ikusasalethu Mthalane Trading, Ilanga Lamahlase Projects, Elshaddai Holding Group and Ukuzinikela Trading.
Graham said the actions of city officials warrant the intervention of the leaders of Chapter 9 institutions, Kimi Makwetu and Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
“These are serious matters against the contractors. There was ample time to cancel the contracts with them.”
