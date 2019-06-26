As new MPs, former student activists give their views on Sona

EFF’s Naledi Chirwa had some harsh words for President Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC's Nompendulo Mkhatshwa called for greater participation of women in society.

CAPE TOWN - A number of newcomers have made their maiden speeches in the National Assembly during the debate of the State of the Nation Address (Sona).

On Tuesday, Members of Parliament debated President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech in a marathon 10-hour joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament.

They took Ramaphosa to task and tore into his speech for being weak on detail.

Newly elected MPs who made their maiden speeches included two former Fees Must Fall student activists as well as a member of new political party - the African Transformation Movement.

Former Wits University SRC president and Fees Must Fall leader Nompendulo Mkhatshwa was one such member who addressed Parliament for the first time, calling for greater participation of women in society.

“Taking into consideration the demographics of this country and who the life expectancy of many is reliant on, women are a very fundamental part of building this nation.”

She was not the only former student activist to take to the podium and was joined in the opposition benches by the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Naledi Chirwa who had some harsh words for President Ramaphosa.

“President, I stand here on behalf of the EFF for the very first time to respond to your stale, empty and meaningless State of the Nation Address. Today, 25 years after the attainment of political freedom, the face of poverty, landlessness and unemployment is still largely black.”

Ramaphosa would respond to the debate on Wednesday afternoon.

Leader of @ATMovement_SA Vuyolwethu Zungula MP says last week's #SONA did not represent people dreams of a relief from lived experiences of sharing water with animals #SONADebate pic.twitter.com/j8n33ijbmd — Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) June 26, 2019

[MUST WATCH]: Honourable @NalediChirwa making her maiden speech on behalf of the EFF today, responding to Ramaphosa's stale, empty and meaningless State of the Nation Address. pic.twitter.com/F9kp84gqkj — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 25, 2019

[MUST WATCH]: Honourable @NalediChirwa tells President Ramaphosa about how Thandi is excluded from Rhodes university for protesting against rape.



How Thandi is financially excluded from completing her qualification because NSFAS did not pay for her last year of study. pic.twitter.com/k3mMMoCip6 — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 25, 2019