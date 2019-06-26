Acting Lesedi Municipality mayor Thimane fears for her life

Gugu Thimane was accused of irregularly awarding a multi-million-rand security tender.

JOHANNESBURG – The acting mayor of the Lesedi Municipality in Sedibeng District has told Eyewitness News how she feared for her life.

But she has disputed this, saying all due processes were followed and workers have told Eyewitness News that she was being intimidated.

Workers said there have been several incidents of intimidation at the Lesedi Municipality offices.

EWN has learnt that a group of heavily armed men, who stormed the municipal offices on various occasions demanding to see Thimane, was hired by individuals from one of the companies that lost in the bidding process.

A number of senior officials and a councillor were assaulted during another incident earlier in June.

It's now understood that Thimane has not been attending the meetings called by the group.

The council was still to formally comment and workers said they have sought intervention from the police.