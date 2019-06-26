Acting Lesedi Municipality mayor Thimane fears for her life

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 11°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
Go

Acting Lesedi Municipality mayor Thimane fears for her life

Gugu Thimane was accused of irregularly awarding a multi-million-rand security tender.

Lesedi Municipality. Picture: Supplied
Lesedi Municipality. Picture: Supplied
52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The acting mayor of the Lesedi Municipality in Sedibeng District has told Eyewitness News how she feared for her life.

Gugu Thimane was accused of irregularly awarding a multi-million-rand security tender.

But she has disputed this, saying all due processes were followed and workers have told Eyewitness News that she was being intimidated.

Workers said there have been several incidents of intimidation at the Lesedi Municipality offices.

EWN has learnt that a group of heavily armed men, who stormed the municipal offices on various occasions demanding to see Thimane, was hired by individuals from one of the companies that lost in the bidding process.

A number of senior officials and a councillor were assaulted during another incident earlier in June.

It's now understood that Thimane has not been attending the meetings called by the group.

The council was still to formally comment and workers said they have sought intervention from the police.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA