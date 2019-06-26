Accountability in local govt is getting worse - AG Makwetu
Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu has revealed the local government audit results for the 2017-2018 financial year.
JOHANNESBURG – Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu said accountability in local government continued to deteriorate.
Makwetu on Wednesday revealed the local government audit results for the 2017-2018 financial year.
He said his conclusion on the outcome was that the accountability for financial and performance management worsened in most municipalities.
Governance issues affecting municipalities have continuously been flagged with them in various formats, including individualised meetings with leadership but the latest set of results indicated that this constant advice has largely been ignored
Eighteen out of the 257 municipalities achieved a clean audit, 12 of these municipalities were in the province of the Western Cape.
