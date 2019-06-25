Zuma’s lawyers accuse state capture inquiry of 'instigating public against him'
In a letter sent to the commission on Monday and seen by Eyewitness News, Zuma's lawyers confirmed that the former president will appear before the inquiry from 15 to 19 of July.
JOHANNESBURG - As former President Jacob Zuma prepares to appear before the state capture commission, his lawyers have accused the inquiry of instigating the public against him and of trying to ambush and humiliate him.
In a letter sent to the commission on Monday and seen by Eyewitness News, Zuma's lawyers confirmed that the former president would appear before the inquiry from 15 to 19 July.
Several witnesses at the commission have implicated Zuma in state capture.
Zuma’s lawyers were not happy with the state capture commission’s decision to release a media statement last week, indicating the former president had been invited to come and give his side of the story.
They said the decision amounted to nothing but a disinformation campaign and an unfortunate attempt at instigating the public against him.
The lawyers said Zuma would appear before the inquiry, even though the commission would not furnish him with questions in advance.
They said they wanted the questions so that their client could assist the commission fully by being prepared.
They concluded that this refusal has left them with the distinct impression that the commission wants to ambush and humiliate Zuma.
