Zuma avails himself for state capture inquiry
The 'Business Day' has reported that Zuma's lawyer Daniel Mantsha confirmed the former president would make himself available to the Zondo Commission between 15 and 19 July.
JOHANNESBURG – Former President Jacob Zuma's lawyer has now confirmed to Eyewitness News he would make himself available to the state capture commission of inquiry in July.
The Business Day has quoted Zuma's lawyer Daniel Mantsha as saying that there was no guarantee that the former head of state would testify or answer any questions when he appeared between 15 and 19 of July.
But Zuma still believed the inquiry was biased against him and lacked the requisite impartiality.
His lawyers have apparently repeated their request for him to be given questions he would face in advance so he could meaningfully respond.
The Business Day said Zuma’s lawyers couldn’t confirm whether he would testify or cross-examine any witness.
The former statesman has been implicated in corruption and state capture allegations by several witnesses including former GCIS director-general Themba Maseko and former Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
