WATCH LIVE: SA needs concrete action, not dreams - Maimane

JOHANNESBURG - Members of Parliament have been debating President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona).

Last Thursday, the president outlined his plan to take the country forward.

But opposition MPs want a clear, bold plan.

Opposition MPs picked up from where they left off on Thursday after Ramaphosa’s address.

They dismissed his ‘dream’ of a building a new city and a high-speed bullet train.

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane said: “Instead of building a new bullet train, let’s rather fix the trains we have and give them to provinces to run. We need interventions that will ultimately ensure that halve unemployment.”

Maimane said the country didn’t need dreams but concrete action.

He's asked Ramaphosa to urgently implement measures to save critical entities like Eskom.

“We must immediately split Eskom into two entities, we must allow independent power producers to come on board. Our country is rich in solar and if we get this right, what independent power producers and solar will do to Eskom, will be what Uber has already done to transport. It will bring change.”

But African National Congress chief whip Pemmy Majodina called on MPs to support Ramaphosa’s dream before criticising it.

“When the president talked about the dream, there is no revolution without a dream. Every revolution without a dream is dead. The president has outlined more than 21 concrete plans on how to take South Africa forward.”

Majodina has called on South Africans to support Ramaphosa’s dream for a better country.