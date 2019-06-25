View all in Latest
Steenberg community mourns loss of cop killed in the line of duty

The 34-year-old sergeant was killed in the line of duty in Lavender Hill on Monday night.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Steenberg community is mourning the loss of a police officer.

The 34-year-old sergeant was killed in the line of duty in Lavender Hill on Monday night. He was responding to a call with his colleague, who managed to get away unscathed.

They were chasing five suspects when the officer was shot. He succumbed to his wounds about two hours later at a Tokai hospital.

The community policing forum's Gavin Walburgh said: “We are very angry because these guys are putting their lives at risk for our communities and this is what happens to them when they are trying to arrest these perpetrators that have been causing havoc in our areas in the last couple of weeks. The community is angry. We are speechless.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

