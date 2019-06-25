SABC says salaries will be paid

The broadcaster has applied for a cash injection from national Treasury, while it battles serious financial troubles.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) on Tuesday assured its staff that salaries would be paid at the end of June following reports that the broadcaster was struggling to find money to pay employees.

The broadcaster had applied for a cash injection from national Treasury, while it battled serious financial troubles. Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams had earlier this year issued an assurance that government would not allow the broadcaster to slip deeper into its financial crisis.

Workers union Bemawu said their members were assured that their salaries would be paid.

The union's Hannes Du Buisson said: “We were assured that the SABC would pay salaries. They have loaded staff members’ salaries.”