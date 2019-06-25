SABC Radio Park fire extinguished, three workers receiving medical care
Employees were evacuated from the building and it’s understood that three workers were receiving medical treatment for smoke inhalation.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) said a fire that broke out at the corporation's Radio Park building, in Auckland Park, has been put out.
Employees were evacuated from the building and it’s understood that three workers were receiving medical treatment for smoke inhalation on Tuesday.
The broadcaster said the cause of the fire was not known at this stage.
SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu said: “At this stage, I do not know of any other people besides those three who are receiving medical attention. An assessment in being done [to establish the cause of the fire].
Last month, the building was evacuated after generators leaked 2,000 litres of diesel on the 15th floor.
Two people are receiving treatment after a fire erupted at the SABC's Radio Park building in Auckland Park Johannesburg. Employees have been evacuated from the building. The cause of the fire is not known at this stage. #sabcnews— SABC News Online (@SABCNewsOnline) June 25, 2019
Picture - Boinello Molebiemang pic.twitter.com/javzupqKfn
Popular in Local
-
Investec staff get unlimited leave days & flexible work attire
-
Mbalula's CT train ride not on track
-
Come clean on Bosasa or it’ll end your Presidency, Ramaphosa told
-
Jacob Zuma will appear at state capture inquiry, but may not testify
-
Denel employees to get 85% of their salaries this month
-
WATCH LIVE: SA needs concrete action, not dreams - Maimane
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.