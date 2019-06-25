SABC Radio Park fire extinguished, three workers receiving medical care

Employees were evacuated from the building and it’s understood that three workers were receiving medical treatment for smoke inhalation.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) said a fire that broke out at the corporation's Radio Park building, in Auckland Park, has been put out.

Employees were evacuated from the building and it’s understood that three workers were receiving medical treatment for smoke inhalation on Tuesday.

The broadcaster said the cause of the fire was not known at this stage.

SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu said: “At this stage, I do not know of any other people besides those three who are receiving medical attention. An assessment in being done [to establish the cause of the fire].

Last month, the building was evacuated after generators leaked 2,000 litres of diesel on the 15th floor.