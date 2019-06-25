Rand Water: Major pipeline maintenance running on schedule
The 54-hour pipeline repair began on Monday with technicians first draining the 12-kilometre-long pipe.
JOHANNESBURG – Rand Water said it was running on schedule regarding maintenance work along a major pipeline.
Rand Water, which supplies services to municipalities across Gauteng, shut down the B11 main pipeline on Monday so it could be replaced.
It has been feared that maintenance on the pipeline would affect water supply but up to now, that hasn’t happened.
Rand Water said the R600-million project was proceeding according to schedule and the water outages in Emfuleni area were not as a result of the shutdown but a burst pipe.
The organisation's Eddie Singo said they expected to finish the repairs on time.
“We’re on par and we’re happy with the progress so far. We’re not anticipating major problems.”
Rand Water has reiterated its calls for people to stop stockpilin g water because it will only make matters worse.
This video clips gives an indication of the scale of the work being done. [LE] pic.twitter.com/skOEG5tg2H— Rand Water (@Rand_Water) June 24, 2019
Our technical team is working round the clock and making good progress. [LE] pic.twitter.com/saw5FiVVEb— Rand Water (@Rand_Water) June 24, 2019
Herewith pictures of a part of the work being done. pic.twitter.com/z2p4ziCYUa— Rand Water (@Rand_Water) June 24, 2019
We are receiving reports of consumers stockpiling water. This is not helpful. Consumers should use water wisely and shoud not panic. [LE]— Rand Water (@Rand_Water) June 24, 2019
Our reservoirs are stable and we are meeting demand. Once the pipeline is commissioned we will continue the monitoring process and keep you informed. [LE]— Rand Water (@Rand_Water) June 24, 2019
