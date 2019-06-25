Mnangagwa stands by decision on Zim dollar
The move, announced on Monday, has sparked fears of a return of hyper-inflation and shortages last seen a decade ago.
HARARE - Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa says he believes his government has done the right thing by reintroducing the Zimbabwe dollar as the country’s sole currency.
The move, announced on Monday, has sparked fears of a return of hyper-inflation and shortages last seen a decade ago.
These were Mnangagwa’s first public comments on the return of the Zimbabwe dollar. He told reporters in Victoria Falls that the country had returned to normalcy.
He says Zimbabwe’s economy is beginning to function and a functional economy should have its own currency.
Yesterday’s announcement that the US dollar can no longer be used for local transactions has been met with dismay by many.
The main opposition MDC party accused the government of ambushing Zimbabweans. It called the move a “rushed decision,” saying the local dollar isn’t backed by adequate gold and foreign currency reserves.
Popular in Africa
-
Zimbabwe’s central bank hikes interest rates
-
Don't expect debt relief, United States warns Africa
-
EXCLUSIVE: Lesotho's wool, mohair farmers are killing themselves - Prince Seeiso
-
Suspected mastermind of Ethiopia coup killed by govt forces
-
'Poverty is no excuse': Auma Obama aims to empower youth in Africa
-
Zimbabwe declares interim RTGS dollar its sole legal currency
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.