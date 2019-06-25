Mashaba mulls a 'borderless' SA

He said on Tuesday it appeared to him that other nations want to use South Africa as a case study for something which they wouldn't take part in.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says he will consider busing South Africans to other countries without papers, to see if the idea of scrapping borders is one which will be accepted by all countries.

He said on Tuesday it appeared to him that other nations wanted to use South Africa as a case study for something which they wouldn't take part in.

He made the comments during his oversight visit to Diepsloot, where locals complained about the influx of illegal immigrants.

Mashaba said the country should find a way to address what he described as "the elephant in the room".

He said no country in the world could function effectively with open borders.

“If people are calling for South Africa to be a borderless country, then I think let us also mobilise South Africans to go to these countries. We must bus them without identity documents, so that people can live in other countries and see if they are going to be accepted.”

He said he had been accused of being xenophobic, by trying to find ways to secure the country’s borders and offloading pressure from the country’s limited resources.