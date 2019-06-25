Mashaba mulls a 'borderless' SA

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
Go

Mashaba mulls a 'borderless' SA

He said on Tuesday it appeared to him that other nations want to use South Africa as a case study for something which they wouldn't take part in.

City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba during a media briefing on 9 April 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba during a media briefing on 9 April 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says he will consider busing South Africans to other countries without papers, to see if the idea of scrapping borders is one which will be accepted by all countries.

He said on Tuesday it appeared to him that other nations wanted to use South Africa as a case study for something which they wouldn't take part in.

He made the comments during his oversight visit to Diepsloot, where locals complained about the influx of illegal immigrants.

Mashaba said the country should find a way to address what he described as "the elephant in the room".

He said no country in the world could function effectively with open borders.

“If people are calling for South Africa to be a borderless country, then I think let us also mobilise South Africans to go to these countries. We must bus them without identity documents, so that people can live in other countries and see if they are going to be accepted.”

He said he had been accused of being xenophobic, by trying to find ways to secure the country’s borders and offloading pressure from the country’s limited resources.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA