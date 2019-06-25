Mashaba pleased with progress on Diepsloot pedestrian bridge

Mashaba said residents of Diepsloot won't have to worry about their children getting swept away by water in the coming rainy season.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba said he was pleased with the progress on the construction of a pedestrian bridge in Diepsloot, saying it would help bring down the number of children who drown during the rainy season while crossing the nearby river.

Mashaba was speaking during his oversight visit in the area on Tuesday. He said the bridge would be ready in two weeks’ time.

Mashaba said residents of Diepsloot would not have to worry about their children getting swept away by water in the coming rainy season.

I'm here at the construction site of the pedestrian bridge in Diepsloot.

I did a ceremonial opening of the construction in late 2017.

They estimate we are about 2 weeks from finishing.

He said he commissioned the construction of the pedestrian bridge after lives were lost.

“We’ve lost a few kids before we took over. As you can see, there was no [bridge] between the two informal settlements where the river flows. So, it was one of the first projects that we took."

The bridge which has cost R19 million was expected to be finished before the end of this month.

