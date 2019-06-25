View all in Latest
Loose pitbull attacks other dogs, community members in Strandfontein

Mario Oostendorp said the dog was on the loose and attacked several people in Frigate Road on Monday afternoon.

FILE: A pitbull. Picture: pixabay.com
FILE: A pitbull. Picture: pixabay.com
21 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A Strandfontein community activist has told Eyewitness News of how a pitbull “terrorised” the community.

Mario Oostendorp said the dog was on the loose and attacked several people in Frigate Road on Monday afternoon.

An elderly woman, who was with an 11-year-old child, was attacked by the dog while trying to protect a woman, who had two children in a pram.

Community members came to the elderly woman’s aid and stoned the dog. It’s understood the dog then chased people in the street before it disappeared.

Oostendorp said he was concerned about the dog.

“The dog went after other dogs and people. It’s not a dog to have loose in the streets.”

The pitbull was tracked down by the SPCA after residents reported the incident to the organisation’s mobile clinic.
The SPCA's Belinda Abrahams said: “The dog does have some minor wounds to the face.”

EWN has also spoken to Claudine Alexander, who helped the elderly woman after she visited the Eastridge Community Health Centre to treat her dog bite.

“Both her hands have been bandaged and you could see she was distraught.”

It's still not clear where the pitbull came from or who the dog belongs to.

