Lesedi municipal workers living in fear following intimidation

JOHANNESBURG – Employees at the Lesedi Local Municipality in Ekurhuleni have told Eyewitness News that they feared for the lives.

This was after a group of armed men stormed the offices on Monday and demanded to see Municipal Manager Gugu Thimane.

They claimed Thimane awarded a R50 million tender irregularly and flouted supply chain regulations.

The tender apparently involves a security company.

Employees within the municipality said it was not the first time the group has come into the offices to demand a meeting with Thimane.

The employees, who did not want to be named, said the men were heavily armed with weapons including pangas and guns.

Neither the company or the municipality have commented but Thimane said the allegations were inaccurate.

Workers said they have reported the threats to the police and have asked for intervention.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)