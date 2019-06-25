Lesedi municipal workers living in fear following intimidation

-
Mbalula's CT train ride not on trackLocal
-
China says Africa projects should be sustainable, denounces criticismWorld
-
Denel employees to get 85% of their salaries this monthBusiness
-
Jacob Zuma will appear at state capture inquiry, but may not testifyPolitics
-
Trade negotiators hold talks ahead of Xi-Trump meetingWorld
-
Rand Water: Major pipeline maintenance running on scheduleLocal
-
Mbalula's CT train ride not on trackLocal
-
Denel employees to get 85% of their salaries this monthBusiness
-
Jacob Zuma will appear at state capture inquiry, but may not testifyPolitics
-
Rand Water: Major pipeline maintenance running on scheduleLocal
-
Suspended CEO Matshepo More to continue testimony at PIC inquiryBusiness
-
DA still hopeful in Mkhwebane's probe into Ramaphosa campaign donationPolitics
Popular Topics
-
DA still hopeful in Mkhwebane's probe into Ramaphosa campaign donationPolitics
-
MPs to dissect Ramaphosa's SonaPolitics
-
Nobody has a right to make death threats, says ANC on HofmeyrPolitics
-
ANC Sedibeng demand economic redevelopment of the VaalLocal
-
Confusion on scope of Public Protector probe into CR17 campaign donationPolitics
-
‘Alarming issues’ already discovered amid Alex Renewal Project probeLocal
Popular Topics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: No magic in president’s sober SonaOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas face cold new dawnOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: SA should learn from Brazil about how to tackle ‘hidden hunger’Opinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Zindzi's tweets, much ado about littleOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: The ghosts of chokes past: What the 99 WC semi-final means todayOpinion
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: To be young, willing but blackOpinion
-
Denel employees to get 85% of their salaries this monthBusiness
-
Suspended CEO Matshepo More to continue testimony at PIC inquiryBusiness
-
MPs to dissect Ramaphosa's SonaPolitics
-
EXCLUSIVE: Lesotho's wool, mohair farmers are killing themselves - Prince SeeisoAfrica
-
Bitcoin surges above $11,000 thanks to Facebook's currency plansBusiness
-
Suspended PIC CEO Matshepo More denies interference with commissionLocal
Popular Topics
-
All the winners alongside Sho Madjozi at this year's BET AwardsLifestyle
-
Pay it forward... waitress gets R18,680 tipLifestyle
-
Hollywood isn't as progressive as you think, says Geena DavisLifestyle
-
Casa Corona: It’s all about beautiful people and sunsetsLifestyle
-
SA film-makers raise awareness for autismLifestyle
-
The Mercedes-Benz A200 – A stands for astonishingLifestyle
-
From the village to a superstar: Sho Madjozi wins BET awardLifestyle
-
Soulja Boy kidnapping case droppedLifestyle
-
Michael Jackson fans defiant as abuse claims loom over anniversaryLifestyle
-
Pakistan insists on Qatar World Cup workers' rightsSport
-
CARTOON: Proteas see flames at CWCSport
-
'We belong here': Baxter defiant in defeatSport
-
Du Plessis’ hard exterior cracks as Proteas plummetSport
-
Côte d'Ivoire's Kodjia winner sinks Bafana in AFCON openerSport
-
England captain Morgan won't tell fans how to react to Smith, WarnerSport
Popular Topics
-
Du Plessis’ hard exterior cracks as Proteas plummetSport
-
England captain Morgan won't tell fans how to react to Smith, WarnerSport
-
'Alive and kicking' - Pakistan eye unlikely World Cup survivalSport
-
South Africa must rebuild like England did, says KallisSport
-
England still World Cup favourites - Australia coachSport
-
Proteas sink to new depths after another crushing lossSport
Popular Topics
-
ANC Sedibeng demand economic redevelopment of the VaalLocal
-
All the winners alongside Sho Madjozi at this year's BET AwardsLifestyle
-
Pay it forward... waitress gets R18,680 tipLifestyle
-
SA film-makers raise awareness for autismLifestyle
-
WATCH LIVE: Babadi Tlatsana continues testimonyPolitics
-
19 dummies found in dog’s stomachLifestyle
-
Steve Hofmeyr's recent controversiesLocal
-
Everything you need to know from Sona 2019Politics
-
'This is no time to dream' - Politicians react to Ramaphosa's SonaPolitics
-
CARTOON: No Praise For The President Just YetPolitics
-
CARTOON: Can Sona 'fashion a fix' for SA economy?Business
-
CARTOON: Save our SchoolsLocal
-
CARTOON: Weather for DucksSport
-
CARTOON: Who Made Ace the Minister of finANCe?Business
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
- Tue
- 17°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 0°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 13°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 13°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 0°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 2°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 9°C
Lesedi municipal workers living in fear following intimidation
This is after a group of armed men stormed the offices on Monday and demanded to see Municipal Manager Gugu Thimane.
JOHANNESBURG – Employees at the Lesedi Local Municipality in Ekurhuleni have told Eyewitness News that they feared for the lives.
This was after a group of armed men stormed the offices on Monday and demanded to see Municipal Manager Gugu Thimane.
They claimed Thimane awarded a R50 million tender irregularly and flouted supply chain regulations.
The tender apparently involves a security company.
Employees within the municipality said it was not the first time the group has come into the offices to demand a meeting with Thimane.
The employees, who did not want to be named, said the men were heavily armed with weapons including pangas and guns.
Neither the company or the municipality have commented but Thimane said the allegations were inaccurate.
Workers said they have reported the threats to the police and have asked for intervention.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Jacob Zuma will appear at state capture inquiry, but may not testifyone hour ago
-
Denel employees to get 85% of their salaries this monthone hour ago
-
Drunk driver gets beaten with sjambok while trying to escape cops14 hours ago
-
Rand Water: Major pipeline maintenance running on schedule2 hours ago
-
Mbalula's CT train ride not on track42 minutes ago
-
Nobody has a right to make death threats, says ANC on Hofmeyr14 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.