Journalists, editors to be called to testify at media ethics inquiry

The inquiry would probe, amongst others, allegations that some media houses have been captured.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) said journalists and editors would be called to testify at the media ethics inquiry.

This was launched at Sanef's AGM over the weekend.

The editors' group said the investigation was aimed at addressing the erosion of public trust, alleged decline of editorial independence and the large-scale retrenchments in newsrooms.

The inquiry would be headed by retired Judge Kathleen Satchwell.

Sanef's Glenda Daniels said: “We’re really going to look at how in recent years we can fix the problems, tighten up the loopholes so that we can build trust in alliances between the media and the public.”