Journalists, editors to be called to testify at media ethics inquiry
The inquiry would probe, amongst others, allegations that some media houses have been captured.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) said journalists and editors would be called to testify at the media ethics inquiry.
The inquiry would probe, amongst others, allegations that some media houses have been captured.
This was launched at Sanef's AGM over the weekend.
The editors' group said the investigation was aimed at addressing the erosion of public trust, alleged decline of editorial independence and the large-scale retrenchments in newsrooms.
The inquiry would be headed by retired Judge Kathleen Satchwell.
Sanef's Glenda Daniels said: “We’re really going to look at how in recent years we can fix the problems, tighten up the loopholes so that we can build trust in alliances between the media and the public.”
Popular in Local
-
Jacob Zuma will appear at state capture inquiry, but may not testify
-
Mbalula's CT train ride not on track
-
Denel employees to get 85% of their salaries this month
-
Drunk driver gets beaten with sjambok while trying to escape cops
-
WATCH LIVE: SA needs concrete action, not dreams - Maimane
-
Rand Water: Major pipeline maintenance running on schedule
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.