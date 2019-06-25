JHB metro cops nabbed for bribery out on bail

Patrick Xolani Njova, Simphiwe Zwelakhe Diko, Siyabulela Stanford Kheswa, Smanga Mthethwa and Fumani Brain Maluleke stopped a vehicle in March last year but released the suspect after they found the firearm in his vehicle.

JOHANNESBURG - Five Johannesburg Metro Police traffic constables who demanded a R15,000 bribe instead of arresting a suspect in possession of an unlicensed firearm have been arrested.

They were reported to the Hawks who after investigations secured warrants of arrests for them.

They appeared before the Germiston Magistrates Court on Monday and were all granted R2,000.

They are expected to appear in court again on 13 October 2019 while investigations continue.