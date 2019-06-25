Investec staff get unlimited leave days & flexible work attire
The bank will allow most of its employees to dress in any way they like, depending on who they meet during the day.
JOHANNESBURG - From September – provided they meet their deadlines – Investec staff members would have the option to move onto a new leave regime that places no limits on the number of days taken.
The bank would allow most of its employees to dress in any way they like, depending on who they meet during the day.
"We’re after a very adult relationship with our employees, people should feel entitled to look after themselves."
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Lesley-Anne Gatter, Head of Human Resources at Investec SA.
Gatter said Investec would pay people according to output, not according to how many hours they were at work.
It would pay substantial bonuses to workers who innovate instead of merely ticking boxes.
The leave days employees decide to take would not affect their salaries.
Listen to the audio below for more.
