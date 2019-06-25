Mashaba vows to act on power issues in Diepsloot

-
Mashaba vows to act on power issues in DiepslootLocal
-
Relief for those seeking asylum in SA following new court orderLocal
-
Train commuters want more than empty promises from MbalulaLocal
-
SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket with 24 satellitesBusiness
-
22,000 more jobs recorded in first quarter of 2019 – Stats SABusiness
-
Matshepo More details how PIC got in bed with Ayo TechnologyBusiness
-
Mashaba vows to act on power issues in DiepslootLocal
-
Relief for those seeking asylum in SA following new court orderLocal
-
Train commuters want more than empty promises from MbalulaLocal
-
22,000 more jobs recorded in first quarter of 2019 – Stats SABusiness
-
Matshepo More details how PIC got in bed with Ayo TechnologyBusiness
-
SABC Radio Park fire extinguished, three workers receiving medical careLocal
Popular Topics
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Yes, we must dare to dreamOpinion
-
WATCH LIVE: SA needs concrete action, not dreams - MaimanePolitics
-
Jacob Zuma will appear at state capture inquiry, but may not testifyPolitics
-
DA still hopeful in Mkhwebane's probe into Ramaphosa campaign donationPolitics
-
MPs to dissect Ramaphosa's SonaPolitics
-
Nobody has a right to make death threats, says ANC on HofmeyrPolitics
Popular Topics
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Sona and the cultural iconography of slayingOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: No magic in president’s sober SonaOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas face cold new dawnOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: SA should learn from Brazil about how to tackle ‘hidden hunger’Opinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Zindzi's tweets, much ado about littleOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: The ghosts of chokes past: What the 99 WC semi-final means todayOpinion
Popular Topics
-
22,000 more jobs recorded in first quarter of 2019 – Stats SABusiness
-
Matshepo More details how PIC got in bed with Ayo TechnologyBusiness
-
Don't expect debt relief, United States warns AfricaWorld
-
BMW vows to rev up electric car rolloutBusiness
-
Rand firmer as dollar falls on rate cut betsBusiness
-
Investec staff get unlimited leave days & flexible work attireBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Naomi Campbell says racial diversity in fashion should not be just a trendLifestyle
-
All the winners alongside Sho Madjozi at this year's BET AwardsLifestyle
-
Pay it forward... waitress gets R18,680 tipLifestyle
-
Hollywood isn't as progressive as you think, says Geena DavisLifestyle
-
Casa Corona: It’s all about beautiful people and sunsetsLifestyle
-
SA film-makers raise awareness for autismLifestyle
-
The Mercedes-Benz A200 – A stands for astonishingLifestyle
-
From the village to a superstar: Sho Madjozi wins BET awardLifestyle
-
Soulja Boy kidnapping case droppedLifestyle
-
Rapinoe on the spot to take US into quarter-finalsSport
-
Pakistan insists on Qatar World Cup workers' rightsSport
-
CARTOON: Proteas see flames at CWCSport
-
'We belong here': Baxter defiant in defeatSport
-
Du Plessis’ hard exterior cracks as Proteas plummetSport
-
Côte d'Ivoire's Kodjia winner sinks Bafana in AFCON openerSport
Popular Topics
-
Du Plessis’ hard exterior cracks as Proteas plummetSport
-
England captain Morgan won't tell fans how to react to Smith, WarnerSport
-
'Alive and kicking' - Pakistan eye unlikely World Cup survivalSport
-
South Africa must rebuild like England did, says KallisSport
-
England still World Cup favourites - Australia coachSport
-
Proteas sink to new depths after another crushing lossSport
Popular Topics
-
Train commuters want more than empty promises from MbalulaLocal
-
ANC lays criminal charges against Steve Hofmeyr for Van Damme, Mandela commentsLocal
-
ANC Sedibeng demand economic redevelopment of the VaalLocal
-
All the winners alongside Sho Madjozi at this year's BET AwardsLifestyle
-
Pay it forward... waitress gets R18,680 tipLifestyle
-
SA film-makers raise awareness for autismLifestyle
-
WATCH LIVE: Babadi Tlatsana continues testimonyPolitics
-
19 dummies found in dog’s stomachLifestyle
-
Steve Hofmeyr's recent controversiesLocal
-
CARTOON: No Praise For The President Just YetPolitics
-
CARTOON: Can Sona 'fashion a fix' for SA economy?Business
-
CARTOON: Save our SchoolsLocal
-
CARTOON: Weather for DucksSport
-
CARTOON: Who Made Ace the Minister of finANCe?Business
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
- Tue
- 17°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 0°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 13°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 13°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 0°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 2°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 9°C
Mashaba vows to act on power issues in Diepsloot
Diepsloot residents said they have been without electricity for over a month now.
JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba said the city would take up the issue of power outages in Diepsloot with Eskom.
Residents said they have been without electricity for over a month now.
It's understood a transformer exploded and Eskom has not yet repaired it.
Mashaba made the comments during his oversight visit in the area on Tuesday.
Residents said they have lost business, groceries and could not keep warm in this cold weather.
Mashaba said there was not much the city could do because the area receives power directly from Eskom.
It's believed the explosion of the power transformer, which according to residents occurred frequently, was due to overloading.
Timeline
-
Joburg's Mashaba accused of acting unlawfully over Jukskei River structures21 days ago
-
Makhura: Mashaba's approach to migration the same as Trump's25 days ago
-
ANC: Mashaba can't attack and alienate us all the time55 days ago
-
ANC councillors walk out of Mashaba's State of the City Address56 days ago
Popular in Local
-
Investec staff get unlimited leave days & flexible work attireone hour ago
-
Come clean on Bosasa or it’ll end your Presidency, Ramaphosa toldone hour ago
-
Mbalula's CT train ride not on track3 hours ago
-
Jacob Zuma will appear at state capture inquiry, but may not testify5 hours ago
-
Denel employees to get 85% of their salaries this month4 hours ago
-
WATCH LIVE: SA needs concrete action, not dreams - Maimane2 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.