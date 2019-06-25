Mashaba vows to act on power issues in Diepsloot

Diepsloot residents said they have been without electricity for over a month now.

JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba said the city would take up the issue of power outages in Diepsloot with Eskom.

It's understood a transformer exploded and Eskom has not yet repaired it.

Mashaba made the comments during his oversight visit in the area on Tuesday.

Residents said they have lost business, groceries and could not keep warm in this cold weather.

Mashaba said there was not much the city could do because the area receives power directly from Eskom.

It's believed the explosion of the power transformer, which according to residents occurred frequently, was due to overloading.