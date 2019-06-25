FlySafair passenger dies while boarding plane at OR Tambo

The airline said the passenger, who was en route to Cape Town on Tuesday, didn't look well and medical help was sought for him.

JOHANNESBURG - A man has collapsed and died while boarding a FlySafair flight at OR Tambo International Airport.



But he died on the scene an investigation was launched.

FlySafair's Kirby Gordon said they were saddened by the news.

“This morning, at approximately 06:45am, a gentleman was boarding one of our aircraft and literally as he stepped through the door, the gentleman wasn’t looking particularly very well. One of our [staff] asked if he would like to have a seat, but he collapsed and unfortunately died.”

Today's incident comes a few days after a foetus was discovered on board one of the company's flights at King Shaka International Airport.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)