Mbalula's CT train ride not on track

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday experienced first-hand some of the challenges train-users in Cape Town have to endure daily.

Arson attacks, vandalism and other safety concerns plagued the network.

He was meant to travel by train to Langa but due to a passenger related incident at Nyanga station, he had to be shuttled there instead.

The minister said he wanted to deal with these problems.

“My starting point is to establish a war room because a war room guarantees that all elements and all parties are on board and then the minister gets first-hand information and where necessary intervenes.”

#MbalulaTrainRide This commuter says he has been taking the train for many years and believes the service continues to deteriorate each year. He adds here are many law enforcement and Prasa officials at Chris Hani station this morning, much more than other days.SF pic.twitter.com/loAJ2hU23z — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 25, 2019

#MbalulaTrainRide Commuters who are starting to arrive here at Chris Hani train station say they want action from transport authorities. SF pic.twitter.com/ccPSaO972k — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 25, 2019

You’ve heard before people saying they will fix PRASA and rail in general in South Africa.



What is different this time ?



Here is my explanation. pic.twitter.com/GsOwgW03sc — RSA Minister of Transport (@MbalulaFikile) June 25, 2019