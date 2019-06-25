View all in Latest
Mbalula's CT train ride not on track

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday experienced first-hand some of the challenges train-users in Cape Town have to endure daily.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula experienced difficulties that Cape Town Metrorail commuters face daily as he joined them on a trip. Picture: @MbalulaFikile/Twitter.
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula experienced difficulties that Cape Town Metrorail commuters face daily as he joined them on a trip. Picture: @MbalulaFikile/Twitter.
48 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula was faced with the difficult task of trying to fix the country's ailing rail network.

Arson attacks, vandalism and other safety concerns plagued the network.

Mbalula on Tuesday experienced first-hand some of the challenges train-users in Cape Town have to endure daily.

He was meant to travel by train to Langa but due to a passenger related incident at Nyanga station, he had to be shuttled there instead.

The minister said he wanted to deal with these problems.

“My starting point is to establish a war room because a war room guarantees that all elements and all parties are on board and then the minister gets first-hand information and where necessary intervenes.”

