Ethiopia holds funeral service for murdered army chief
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed wept and mourners wailed as the coffin of Seare Mekonnen, draped in the Ethiopian flag, was carried to the front of a room filled with soldiers in military fatigues, in footage carried by state media.
ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia on Tuesday held a funeral service for its army chief who was assassinated by his bodyguard over the weekend, an incident believed linked to an alleged coup bid in northern Amhara state.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed wept and mourners wailed as the coffin of Seare Mekonnen, draped in the Ethiopian flag, was carried to the front of a room filled with soldiers in military fatigues, in footage carried by state media.
Ethiopia has been left reeling after this weekend's violence, a massive blow to Abiy who has embarked on an ambitious project of economic and political reforms in the nation.
However, his efforts have unleashed ethnic violence and turmoil as different groups jockey for resources and power.
On Saturday, what the government described as a "hit squad" entered a meeting of top Amhara officials and opened fire, killing regional president Ambachew Mekonnen, his top adviser and the state's attorney general.
A few hours later in Addis Ababa, some 500 kilometres away, army chief Seare was shot dead by his bodyguard. A retired general visiting him was also killed.
The government said he was coordinating the response to the "attempted coup" at the time.
Abiy's office also said it appeared to be a "coordinated attack" without giving more details.
Ethiopian authorities have pinned the blame on Amhara's security chief Asaminew Tsige, who was gunned down by police while on the run on Monday.
Asaminew was only released last year from almost a decade in prison over a 2009 coup plot, under a mass prisoner amnesty that began under former prime minister Hailemariam Desalegn and continued under his reformist successor Abiy.
Analysts describe him as a hardline Amhara nationalist who was likely facing removal from his job over efforts to form a militia and rhetoric pushing for territory in neighbouring Tigray to be reclaimed.
The motives of Seare's assassin meanwhile, are completely unknown.
Internet services were down Tuesday across Ethiopia for a fourth consecutive day.
Popular in Africa
-
Don't expect debt relief, United States warns Africa
-
Zimbabwe’s central bank hikes interest rates
-
EXCLUSIVE: Lesotho's wool, mohair farmers are killing themselves - Prince Seeiso
-
Suspected mastermind of Ethiopia coup killed by govt forces
-
'Poverty is no excuse': Auma Obama aims to empower youth in Africa
-
Zimbabwe declares interim RTGS dollar its sole legal currency
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.