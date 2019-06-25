On a point of order: EFF stages walkout as Gordhan delivers speech in Parliament
Opposition parties continued to deliver broadsides on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Fighters MPs have staged a walkout in the National Assembly while Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan prepared to deliver his speech in Parliament.
[In Case You Missed It]: CIC @Julius_S_Malema raising on a point of order in Parliament.— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 25, 2019
He asked that the speaker should not show the chapter 9 institution a middle finger by allowing a constitutional delinquent (Pravin Gordhan) to speak in the house. pic.twitter.com/8LWd7LSafI
The debate has seen parties deride Ramaphosa for being a dreamer with no real plan, while ANC speakers have sprung to his defence.
Ramaphosa has been urged to stare down the enemies of growth, even within his own party.
EFF leader Julius Malema has yril Ramaphosa of retreating on the land question after he failed to mention expropriation without compensation in his State of the Nation Address on Thursday.
Malema tore into Ramaphosa’s speech, claiming he has no new ideas and was therefore “fantasizing”.
“If anything, those who voted for you are now regretting it, because they wasted their votes on a president without a plan.”
Malema read out the ANC’s resolutions on the land issue and changing the Reserve Bank’s mandate.
“Now that you’ve been elected, you turn your back on the promises you made to the electorate because you undermine our people like that. Last week you completely retreated on expropriation of land without compensation and the nationalisation of the Reserve Bank.”
DA leader Mmusi Maimane also accused the president of dreaming, saying instead of building new smart cities and bullet trains, the government should fix those we already have.
