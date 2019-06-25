Denzil Daniels can be reunited with family in SA, but identity must be verified

Denzil Daniels, who is mentally challenged, was found in eSwatini more than 1,700 kilometres from Cape Town last week.

CAPE TOWN - Home Affairs on Tuesday refuted reports that authorities could do nothing to help bring a missing Delft man home from eSwatini.

He disappeared more than six years ago, and it's not known how he ended up in eSwatini.

The 30-year-old was recently found scratching in bins outside a supermarket and eSwatini police contacted their counterparts in Cape Town when they realised Daniels was registered as a missing person.

The department’s Sam Plaatjies said: “The authorities in Swaziland need to refer the client to the South African High Commission. We’ve got officials there, who can embark on a process to verify his identity.”

He added: “If satisfied that Daniels is a South African citizen, an emergency passport in this instance will be issued at the South African High Commission.”

