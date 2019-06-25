Denel employees to get 85% of their salaries this month
Solidarity said they have written to Denel management, asking when the remaining 15% could be expected in their bank accounts.
JOHANNESBURG – Denel employees would not be paid in full at the end of June due to cash flow problems.
Labour union Solidarity has confirmed it attended a meeting with Denel management on Monday afternoon to inform them of the decision.
The arms manufacturer said it would only be able to pay workers 85% of their salaries.
Solidarity's Johan Botha said they have written to Denel management, asking when the remaining 15% could be expected in their bank accounts.
“There’s no elaboration on what exactly caused this or the reason for cash flow problems and we’ve actually written to the CEO on Monday informing him of our concern regarding the whole issue. We expect him to get back to us as soon as possible with an answer and how they are going to pay the remaining 15% and allocate for future salaries.”
Popular in Business
-
EXCLUSIVE: Lesotho's wool, mohair farmers are killing themselves - Prince Seeiso
-
Suspended CEO Matshepo More to continue testimony at PIC inquiry
-
MPs to dissect Ramaphosa's Sona
-
Soweto residents' electricity bill surpasses R18 billion
-
China says Africa projects should be sustainable, denounces criticism
-
Bitcoin surges above $11,000 thanks to Facebook's currency plans
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.