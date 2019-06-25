Denel employees to get 85% of their salaries this month

Solidarity said they have written to Denel management, asking when the remaining 15% could be expected in their bank accounts.

JOHANNESBURG – Denel employees would not be paid in full at the end of June due to cash flow problems.

Labour union Solidarity has confirmed it attended a meeting with Denel management on Monday afternoon to inform them of the decision.

The arms manufacturer said it would only be able to pay workers 85% of their salaries.

Solidarity's Johan Botha said they have written to Denel management, asking when the remaining 15% could be expected in their bank accounts.

“There’s no elaboration on what exactly caused this or the reason for cash flow problems and we’ve actually written to the CEO on Monday informing him of our concern regarding the whole issue. We expect him to get back to us as soon as possible with an answer and how they are going to pay the remaining 15% and allocate for future salaries.”