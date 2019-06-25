DA still hopeful in Mkhwebane's probe into Ramaphosa campaign donation
The DA asked Busisiwe Mkhwebane to investigate if Cyril Ramaphosa lied to Parliament about the R500,000 Bosasa donation towards his presidential campaign.
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) said while it has lost faith in Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, it still believed her office could conduct a competent investigation into the R500,000 Bosasa donation that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s African National Congress (ANC) presidential campaign received,
On Monday, the Public Protector denied a report in The Sunday Times that she has widened her scope of the investigation into the donation to include alleged money laundering involving other donations Ramaphosa received worth R400 million.
The DA asked Mkhwebane to investigate if Ramaphosa lied to Parliament when he said the half a million-rand amount paid into a trust linked to him was for services his son rendered to the company.
The party hasn’t been happy with several reports by Mkhwebane, including one on the Free State Vrede Dairy Farm.
The DA has even gone as far as asking Parliament to initiate proceedings aimed at removing Mkhwebane from office.
Party spokesperson Solly Malatsi was asked if the party has confidence Mkhwebane would properly investigate the donation to Ramaphosa’s campaign.
And he said: “We’ll be able to have such a complete view once we receive contents of that report. So, our interests are looking at the final product.”
He said the party still has confidence in the office of the Public Protector.
“It is still possible to have robust views that we have about her fitness to the office while giving the institution of the Public Protector’s office the space to conduct the investigation.”
Meanwhile, the party has also indicated that in its initial complaint to Mkhwebane it did raise possibilities of money laundering involving the Bosasa donation.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
