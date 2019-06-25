Cop shot dead in Lavender Hill

Trump 'Hollywood star' vandal charged with Marilyn statue theft
On Monday night, the sergeant and his colleague tried to question five people who then fled.
CAPE TOWN – A police officer has been shot dead in Lavender Hill.
The officers gave chase and shots were fired.
The police's Andre Traut said: “During the pursuit of the suspects, they opened fire at police and wounded the driver, a 34-year-old sergeant. He was rushed to hospital where he later died from his wound. His partner escaped the attack unharmed.”
