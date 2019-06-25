Cop shot dead in Lavender Hill

On Monday night, the sergeant and his colleague tried to question five people who then fled.

CAPE TOWN – A police officer has been shot dead in Lavender Hill.

The officers gave chase and shots were fired.

The police's Andre Traut said: “During the pursuit of the suspects, they opened fire at police and wounded the driver, a 34-year-old sergeant. He was rushed to hospital where he later died from his wound. His partner escaped the attack unharmed.”