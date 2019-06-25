ConCourt to decide on Jiba, Mrwebi's fate

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
Go

ConCourt to decide on Jiba, Mrwebi's fate

The court is set to hand down judgment in the matter of the General Council of The Bar application to have them struck from the roll of advocates.

FILE: Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba at the Mokgoro inquiry on 21 February. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
FILE: Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba at the Mokgoro inquiry on 21 February. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
56 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Axed deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba and her colleague, Lawrence Mrwebi, will know their fate when the Constitutional Court rules on Thursday.

The court is set to hand down judgment in the matter of the General Council of The Bar application to have them struck from the roll of advocates.

The Bar initially succeeded in its application before the High Court in Pretoria.

However, the axed advocates then took the matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

After being sacked by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this year from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Jiba and Mrwebi were fighting to keep their professional status as advocates.

The General Council of the Bar wants the pair to be struck off the roll of advocates.

Jiba and Mrwebi were struck off the roll in 2016 by High Court judge Francis Legodi who found they were not fit and proper. However, the SCA overturned that decision last year.

The former NPA bosses have both maintained their innocence and claimed the Bar had no evidence to substantiate their allegations.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA