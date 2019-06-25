ConCourt to decide on Jiba, Mrwebi's fate

The court is set to hand down judgment in the matter of the General Council of The Bar application to have them struck from the roll of advocates.

JOHANNESBURG - Axed deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba and her colleague, Lawrence Mrwebi, will know their fate when the Constitutional Court rules on Thursday.

The Bar initially succeeded in its application before the High Court in Pretoria.

However, the axed advocates then took the matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

After being sacked by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this year from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Jiba and Mrwebi were fighting to keep their professional status as advocates.

The General Council of the Bar wants the pair to be struck off the roll of advocates.

Jiba and Mrwebi were struck off the roll in 2016 by High Court judge Francis Legodi who found they were not fit and proper. However, the SCA overturned that decision last year.

The former NPA bosses have both maintained their innocence and claimed the Bar had no evidence to substantiate their allegations.

